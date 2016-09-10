Preview: Western Kentucky at Alabama

Top-ranked Alabama appeared very serious about defending its national championship in its season opener and looks to post another victory when it hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday. The Crimson Tide annihilated USC 52-6 to start the campaign in a highly impressive performance as coach Nick Saban attempts to win his fifth national crown in the past eight seasons.

Alabama's quarterback situation remains a work-in-progress but freshman Jalen Hurts (118 yards, two touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns versus USC) and redshirt freshman Blake Barnett (100 yards, one TD pass) did distance themselves from junior Cooper Bateman (5 yards on his lone pass attempt). "I still think that we need to play two quarterbacks to try to gain the experience and knowledge and consistency that we need to see," Saban told reporters in reference to Hurts and Barnett. "We may do it a little different way than we did last week, but I think we'll probably still play two guys in the game." Western Kentucky went 12-2 last season and drubbed Rice 46-14 in its opener but understands Alabama resides in a different stratosphere. "We're not blind. We see what everyone else sees," Hilltoppers coach Jeff Brohm told reporters. "This is the very best team in the country. They've got tremendous talent, great size, great speed at every position. There are no weaknesses."

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Alabama -28.5

ABOUT WESTERN KENTUCKY (1-0): Junior Mike White, a transfer from South Florida, enjoyed a dynamic debut by passing for 517 yards and three touchdowns against Rice to become just the third quarterback in school history to throw for more than 500 yards. Senior receivers Nicholas Norris (seven receptions, 147 yards, two touchdowns) and Taywan Taylor (five catches, 165 yards) both had huge openers while senior running back Anthony Wales rushed for two scores. Junior linebacker T.J. McCollum stood out with 12 tackles and a forced fumble in the opener while redshirt freshman AJ Jackson and junior DeAndre Simmons each had an interception.

ABOUT ALABAMA (1-0): Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry is off to the NFL, but the Crimson Tide appear to have another superb bell cow back in sophomore Damien Harris, who rushed for 138 yards on nine carries against USC. Harris, a former five-star recruit, had just 157 yards while Henry was running wild last season but broke off runs of 46 and 73 yards while averaging 15.3 yards per carry versus the Trojans. Senior defensive end Jonathan Allen, who registered 12 sacks last season, was the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after posting two sacks and helping the defense limit USC to 194 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama won both previous meetings - 41-7 in 2008 and 35-0 in 2012.

2. Western Kentucky outgained Rice 649-288 in its opener.

3. Crimson Tide sophomore WR Calvin Ridley had just two receptions for nine yards against USC after setting an SEC freshman mark with 89 catches last season.

PREDICTION: Alabama 38, Western Kentucky 10