Western Kentucky 34, Arkansas State 31: Brandon Doughty passed for 255 yards and three touchdowns including the game-winning strike to Willie McNeal with 10 seconds left as the host Hilltoppers knocked off the Red Wolves in Sun Belt Conference action.

Antonio Andrews rushed for 119 yards and a score - his 11th 100-yard game of the season and 21st of his career - for Western Kentucky (8-4, 4-3). The Hilltoppers needed 16 plays, 99 yards - and a pair of key penalties - on their final drive, chewing up 5:20 before finally taking the lead on Doughty’s dish to McNeal from two yards out.

Michael Gordon rushed for 132 yards and Fredi Knighten ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Red Wolves (7-5, 5-2). Wide receiver J.D. McKissic threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Julian Jones on a trick play to give Arkansas State a 31-27 lead with 9:27 left.

Doughty threw touchdown passes of 24 yards to McNeal and 23 yards to Nicholas Norris as the Hilltoppers built a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter. Knighten capped an 85-yard drive with a 1-yard run and added an 8-yard score to give the Red Wolves a 21-20 advantage and Brian Davis added a 45-yard field goal.

Andrews’ 2-yard touchdown run put Western Kentucky back on top with 1:32 left in the third quarter. McKissic’s touchdown on a jet sweep pass shifted the lead back to Arkansas State, but the Hilltoppers came up with one last stop to get the ball back for the winning drive.