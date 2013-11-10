FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2013 / 2:21 AM / 4 years ago

Western Kentucky 21, Army 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTED: Santiago’s attempts and yards in 3rd graph)

Western Kentucky 21, Army 17: Antonio Andrews, the nation’s leading rusher, scored on a 2-yard run with 32 seconds left as the visiting Hilltoppers spoiled Senior Day at West Point.

Andrews fumbled with 6:35 remaining with Western Kentucky trailing 17-14, but redeemed himself by finishing with 117 yards - to bring his total to 1,407 - and a TD. Brandon Doughty was 16-of-24 for 199 yards and two touchdowns to Willie McNeal for the Hilltoppers (6-4), who erased a 10-0 deficit in the second half.

Terry Baggett rushed for 102 yards and his 20-yard touchdown run with 7:03 remaining gave the Black Knights a 17-14 lead. Angel Santiago rushed for a touchdown and was 8-of-11 passing for 70 yards for Army (3-7), which had 27 seniors playing their final home game.

Santiago’s 1-yard touchdown run capped Army’s opening drive of the second half before Doughty answered with an 11-yard TD pass to McNeal. After Santiago

was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Army 44, Doughty found McNeal for a 4-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter to put Western Kentucky ahead 14-10.

The Black Knights responded when Baggett capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:45 off the clock with his touchdown run on third-and-4. The Hilltoppers got the ball back at their own 13 with 4:16 remaining and Andrews finished the 10-play drive by diving into the end zone for his 12th TD of the season.

