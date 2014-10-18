Florida Atlantic 45, Western Kentucky 38: Jaquez Johnson and Lucky Whitehead hooked up for a go-ahead, 61-yard touchdown with 1:23 left as the Owls stormed back to stun the visiting Hilltoppers.

Johnson was 23-of-34 for 325 yards and three touchdowns while adding 95 yards and two scores on the ground for Florida Atlantic (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA), which trailed 31-14 at the half. Whitehead finished with 125 yards and two TDs while Greg Howell ran for 118 yards and a score as the Owls rolled up 619 yards of total offense.

Brandon Doughty completed 28-of-44 passes for 335 yards, three TDs and one interception for Western Kentucky (2-4, 0-3). Leon Allen ran for 58 yards and a pair of scores, but the Hilltoppers defense was shredded for more than 40 points for the fourth time in five games.

Doughty’s 22-yard TD pass to Mitchell Henry with 12 seconds left in the second quarter was his third scoring pass of the half and sent Western Kentucky into the locker room with a 17-point cushion. Johnson found Whitehead for a 20-yard TD on the opening drive of the third and completed a pair of long passes on the next drive before busting through for a 1-yard score to cut the deficit to 31-28.

The Hilltoppers got back on the board with Allen’s 2-yard plunge with 2:13 left in the third, but a 32-yard field goal and Howell’s 4-yard TD with 2:18 to play knotted it at 38. Western Kentucky forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and Johnson needed only two plays to find Whitehead for the go-ahead score before a sack and a fumble recovery sealed the win.