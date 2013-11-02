Western Kentucky 44, Georgia State 28: Keshawn Simpson rushed for four touchdowns and the visiting Hilltoppers scored 21 unanswered points to down the winless Panthers.

Brandon Doughty completed 15-of-24 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown for Western Kentucky (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Antonio Andrews rushed for 110 yards while Simpson scored on runs of 2, 1, 2 and 3 yards.

Ronnie Bell passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia State (0-9, 0-4). The Panthers have allowed 41 or more points in four of their nine games.

Simpson’s 1-yard run with 4:02 left in the first half pushed the Western Kentucky advantage to 10 points, and Doughty’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Kadeem Jones with 52 seconds remaining before intermission gave the Hilltoppers a 24-7 advantage. Simpson’s 2-yard run with 7:40 to go in the third pushed the lead to 31-7.

The Panthers rallied behind Travis Evans’ 2-yard run with 4:37 left in the third and Jonathan Jean-Bart’s 11-yard run with 54 seconds left in the period to bring Georgia State within 31-21. Simpson capped a 10-play, 58-yard march with a 3-yard run with 10:18 remaining.