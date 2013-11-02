FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Kentucky 44, Georgia State 28
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
November 2, 2013 / 8:47 PM / 4 years ago

Western Kentucky 44, Georgia State 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Western Kentucky 44, Georgia State 28: Keshawn Simpson rushed for four touchdowns and the visiting Hilltoppers scored 21 unanswered points to down the winless Panthers.

Brandon Doughty completed 15-of-24 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown for Western Kentucky (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Antonio Andrews rushed for 110 yards while Simpson scored on runs of 2, 1, 2 and 3 yards.

Ronnie Bell passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia State (0-9, 0-4). The Panthers have allowed 41 or more points in four of their nine games.

Simpson’s 1-yard run with 4:02 left in the first half pushed the Western Kentucky advantage to 10 points, and Doughty’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Kadeem Jones with 52 seconds remaining before intermission gave the Hilltoppers a 24-7 advantage. Simpson’s 2-yard run with 7:40 to go in the third pushed the lead to 31-7.

The Panthers rallied behind Travis Evans’ 2-yard run with 4:37 left in the third and Jonathan Jean-Bart’s 11-yard run with 54 seconds left in the period to bring Georgia State within 31-21. Simpson capped a 10-play, 58-yard march with a 3-yard run with 10:18 remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.