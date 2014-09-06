Illinois 42, Western Kentucky 34: Taylor Barton’s 77-yard interception return for a touchdown helped host Illinois secure another come-from-behind victory and hold off Western Kentucky.

The Fighting Illini (2-0), who recorded an NCAA-low three interceptions in 2013, forced three Hilltoppers turnovers with the biggest coming from Barton with 10:15 left in the contest for a 35-27 lead. The Illini once again rode the hot hand of quarterback Wes Lunt, who finished 35-of-50 for 456 yards and three touchdowns, including a momentum-changing 62-yard strike to Justin Hardee early in the fourth which gave Illinois the lead for good.

Western Kentucky’s Brandon Doughty finished the day 28-of-48 for 297 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Leon Allen rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers (1-1), who scored 59 points and put up more than 700 yards in a win last week over Bowling Green.

Two third-quarter turnovers derailed the Illini momentarily, as they led 21-17 and were moving towards the end zone when Lunt completed a pass to Malik Turner, but Western Kentucky’s Wonderful Terry snatched the ball away and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown. On the Illini’s next possession, Prince Charles Iworah’s interception set up Garrett Schwettman’s 19-yard field goal for a 27-21 lead.

Illinois, which also staged a fourth-quarter rally to beat Youngstown State last week, trailed Western Kentucky 17-14 at halftime and avoided disaster thanks to freshman wide receiver Mike Dudek, who recovered a fumbled reception by teammate Geronimo Allison at the goal line for a touchdown with 41 seconds left in the half. The Illini led 7-3 after the first quarter, but the Hilltoppers started the second with two touchdowns, a 1-yard run by Allen on 4th-and-1 to cap a 99-yard drive and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Doughty to Tyler Higbee.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hardee’s 62-yard touchdown reception was the first of his career. … Illinois failed to convert from fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the first quarter when a dive by Donovonn Young came up short. … A total of 19 former Illinois football players are on active 53-man rosters for the NFL’s opening weekend, tied for sixth-most among Big Ten teams.

800x600