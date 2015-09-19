Preview: Western Kentucky at Indiana

In order to compete for a bowl game this season, Indiana coach Kevin Wilson knew his team had to be successful in its opening three-game homestand. With two wins already, the Hoosiers can complete a perfect stretch when they host Western Kentucky on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers have already shown they can do well on the road, having topped Vanderbilt in their season opener. Indiana has shown a high-powered offense in its first two victories, averaging 42 points and 517 yards of total offense. Running back Jordan Howard has been everything Indiana was hoping for when he transferred from UAB, with his 304 rushing yards pacing the Big Ten and ranking fifth nationally. Western Kentucky, which has won seven straight, will rely on quarterback Brandon Doughty even more after losing senior running back Leon Allen to a season-ending knee injury last week.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNews. LINE: Indiana -1.5

ABOUT WESTERN KENTUCKY (2-0): With the loss of Allen and backup Anthony Wales to injury, the Hilltoppers turn to redshirt freshman D’Andre Ferby as their starting running back against the Hoosiers. Ferby has 16 rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown on his collegiate resume, but running backs coach Bryan Ellis said he thinks he’s ready. “Ferby’s as talented as we have,” Ellis told the Bowling Green Daily News. “The thing with him is he’s young. It’s things like pass protection and those little things that he’s steadily improving on.”

ABOUT INDIANA (2-0): While the Indiana offense seems to be hitting on all cylinders, coaches and players alike see plenty of room for improvement. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld wasn’t happy that the team had to settle for field goals on two of its five trips into the red zone against Florida International, a sentiment Howard echoed. “The confidence is very high, but we know there are things to improve,” Howard told reporters. “We haven’t reached our pinnacle yet.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Doughty’s streak of 16 consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass is tied for second-longest in the FBS.

2. The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten and are tied for sixth nationally with a plus-4 turnover margin.

3. Sudfeld’s 583 passing yards through two games rank him second in the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Indiana 35, Western Kentucky 27