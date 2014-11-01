FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louisiana Tech 59, Western Kentucky 10
November 1, 2014

Louisiana Tech 59, Western Kentucky 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Louisiana Tech 59, Western Kentucky 10: Cody Sokol tied his career high with five touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Bulldogs became bowl eligible by annihilating the visiting Hilltoppers.

Sokol finished 30-of-42 for 335 yards and tossed three of his scoring passes to Trent Taylor, who had nine receptions for 113 yards in the fourth consecutive win for Louisiana Tech (6-3, 5-0 Conference USA). Kenneth Dixon accumulated 126 yards from scrimmage with a rushing and receiving touchdown as the Bulldogs remained in first place in the C-USA West Division standings.

Brandon Doughty, who entered the contest averaging 410 yards passing, was intercepted four times and limited to 134 yards for Western Kentucky (3-5, 1-4). Leon Allen rushed for 76 yards and Taywan Taylor had a 46-yard touchdown reception for the Hilltoppers, who were averaging 45.6 points per contest.

The Hilltoppers got on the scoreboard when Doughty fired a 46-yard scoring pass to Taywan Taylor on the final play of the first quarter to pull within 10-7, but Carlos Henderson returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to ignite the rout. Sokol sandwiched a pair of second-quarter TD passes to Trent Taylor around Garrett Schwettman’s 31-yard field goal for a commanding 31-10 edge at halftime.

The Bulldogs squelched any comeback hopes by taking the opening possession of the second half 86 yards in 10 plays, culminating in Sokol’s 18-yard strike to Dixon. Bryson Abraham recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Sokol turned it into his third scoring pass to Trent Taylor, this time from 9 yards out for a 45-10 lead with 8:49 to play in the third quarter.

