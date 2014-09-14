Middle Tennessee 50, Western Kentucky 47 (3OT): Austin Grammer ran for three touchdowns and passed 25 yards to Ed’Marques Batties in the third overtime as host Middle Tennessee outlasted Western Kentucky on Saturday in the Blackout Game and Conference USA opener for both teams.

Grammer ran for 146 yards and passed for 218 more on 17-of-28 passing for the Blue Raiders (2-1), who lead the series 34-29-1 that dates to 1914. Grammer hit Batties on the first play of the third OT after the teams traded touchdowns and field goals in their first two possessions.

Brandon Doughty completed 43-of-66 passes for 593 yards and four TDs and Nicholas Norris caught six passes for 174 yards for the Hilltoppers (1-2), who outgained Middle Tennessee, 718-514. Leon Adams added 130 yards on 30 carries for Western Kentucky.

After a 24-24 first half, the schools went scoreless in the third period before trading long touchdown drives early in the fourth. The Blue Raiders followed with a 29-yard field goal after a seven-minute drive for a 34-31 lead with 2:29 remaining before the Hilltoppers got inside the Middle Tennessee 10-yard line on their final possession of regulation before a 24-yarder by Garrett Schwettman with seven ticks left forced overtime.

Doughty, who entered the game tops in FBS with eight TD passes and second with 866 passing yards, threw for 324 yards and a pair of TDs in a back-and-forth first half. Middle Tennessee jumped to a 14-3 lead, then Western Kentucky scored 17 straight before the Blue Raiders scored twice in the final minutes on a field goal by Cody Clark and Grammer’s second TD run of the half for a 24-24 tie.