Western Kentucky 36, Navy 27: Brandon Doughty threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the visiting Hilltoppers rallied past the Midshipmen on Saturday.

Doughty, who was 38-of-54 for 387 yards, helped Western Kentucky (2-2) overcome an eight-point deficit midway through the third quarter. Leon Allen contributed 102 rushing yards for the Hilltoppers, while Jared Dangerfield finished with seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Keenan Reynolds ran for a team-high 121 yards and two TDs for the Midshipmen (2-3), who had 412 yards rushing on 52 carries. However, Reynolds was 3-of-14 passing for 55 yards and a key interception late in the contest.

After holding a 14-13 lead at halftime, Navy scored the first points of the second half on Toneo Gulley’s 19-yard TD run about three minutes into the third quarter. However, the next three scores all came from Western Kentucky, including a 1-yard TD run by Doughty that put the visitors ahead 29-21 with 6:52 left in the contest.

Reynolds’ 2-yard scoring scamper brought the Midshipmen within 29-27 with 4:31 to go, but Reynolds’ two-point conversion pass was intercepted. Navy got the ball back one more time with a chance to go in front, but Reynolds’ fourth-down attempt was intercepted by Wonderful Terry, who returned it 43 yards to the end zone for the clincher.