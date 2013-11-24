(Updated: CORRECTS to Allen in 2nd graph CORRECTS Texas State yard totals in 2nd graph)

Western Kentucky 38, Texas State 7: Antonio Andrews rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Hilltoppers shut down the Bobcats for their third straight victory.

Leon Allen added 53 yards and a touchdown while Western Kentucky (7-4, 3-3 Sun Belt) limited Texas State to 130 yards - 21 rushing - to improve to 10-3 on the road in conference games since 2011 and 3-1 this season. Brandon Doughty was 20-of-32 for 152 yards for the Hilltoppers.

Texas State (6-5, 2-4) gained 16 yards on its first seven possessions, which ended in three interceptions, three punts and a fumble. Tyler Jones was 14-of-25 for 104 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Bobcats.

Andrews, who entered the game fourth in the nation with 1,407 rushing yards, scored on runs of 7 and 47 yards in a 3:02 span of the second quarter to give Western Kentucky a 17-0 lead. Texas State sprung to life at end of the half when Jones and Brandon Smith hooked up for a 6-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left.

The Bobcats’ Jason Dann, who was 9-for-9 on field goals this season entering the game, missed a 50-yarder to open the second half. Allen’s 2-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 74-yard drive to give the Hilltoppers a 24-7 lead with 12:07 remaining before Andrews added a 33-yard score 6:25 later.