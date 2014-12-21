Air Force 38, Western Michigan 24: Shayne Davern rushed for a season-high 101 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Falcons pulled away in the final 10 minutes of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho.

D.J. Johnson added a season-high 83 rushing yards and a touchdown for Air Force, which totaled 284 yards on the ground. Kale Pearson threw for 77 yards and ran for another 41 for the Falcons (10-3).

Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis, who came in tied for fourth in the nation with 12 receiving TDs, moved into second with eight catches for 176 yards and a career-high three scores. Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell finished 19-for-38 for 297 yards and the TDs to Davis, but his fourth-quarter fumble threw water on the comeback hopes for the Broncos (8-5).

The Broncos cut the deficit to six on the second TD catch by Davis, a 35-yard end zone toss by Terrell with 13:26 left in the game. Western Michigan had a punt return for a touchdown disallowed because of an illegal block and, on the ensuing series, Terrell was stripped of the ball as he cut up field, defensive back Dexter Walker recovered the fumble and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown with 9:52 left, extending the lead to 31-17 after the two-point conversion.

Western Michigan held early leads of 3-0 and 10-6, but Air Force scored the final 14 points of the first half to take a 20-10 lead into the break. Will Conant added a 31-yard field goal with 6:32 left in third quarter to extend the cushion to 13.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Broncos fell to 0-6 all time in bowl games. … The six-team Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference has four teams with at least 10 wins.. … Conant, the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, finished 19-for-21 on field goals this season.