Georgia Southern 43, Western Michigan 17
September 13, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia Southern 43, Western Michigan 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Running back Matt Breida ran for four touchdowns and Georgia Southern rushed for 413 yards in a 43-17 trouncing of Western Michigan 43-17 on Saturday in Statesboro, Ga.

Breida rushed for 176 yards with three of his scores coming in a first half that saw the Eagles (1-1) build a 23-9 lead. Breida added a 70-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and Alex Hanks kicked a 22-yard field goal that made it 33-9 heading into the fourth.

The Broncos (0-2) cut the deficit to 33-17 on a touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Terrell to Carrington Thompson and a successful two-point conversion. But Georgia Southern answered with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by a short touchdown run by LA Ramsby to seal the win.

Eagles quarterback Favian Upshaw attempted only four passes, but rushed for 103 yards.

Western Michigan managed 25 yards rushing on 26 carries. Terrell completed 24-of-36 passes for 227 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

