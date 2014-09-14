(Updated: REMOVES “Idaho quarterback” from beginning of graph 3)

Western Michigan 45, Idaho 33: Freshman Jarvion Franklin rushed for 210 yards on 33 carries and scored three touchdowns as the visiting Broncos pulled away from the Vandals.

Franklin, who had 163 yards at Purdue on Aug. 30 in his collegiate debut, scored on runs of 1, 7 and 39 yards as Western Michigan (1-1) equaled its win total from last season. Zach Terrell completed 8-of-13 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns – two to Daniel Braverman (three catches for 99 yards) and one to Corey Davis (five for 119)

Idaho’s Matt Linehan went 27-of-41 for 362 yards and three scores while throwing one interception. Joshua McCain had seven receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Vandals (0-2), who managed only 45 yards on the ground.

Terrell connected with Davis for a 61-yard scoring strike two minutes into the game and hit Braverman for touchdown passes of 31 and 57 yards in the second quarter for a 35-19 halftime lead. Linehan kept Idaho in it by running 7 yards for a score and finding Richard Montgomery for 62-yard touchdown.

Linehan connected with Justin Podrabsky for an 8-yard score to pull the Vandals within 38-26 with 3:22 left in the third quarter. Western Michigan answered with a seven-play drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Franklin with 23 seconds remaining in the third and the Broncos were on their way.