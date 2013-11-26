Preview: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois looks to stay alive in its hunt for a second straight Bowl Championship Series appearance when it hosts Western Michigan on Tuesday. The Huskies, who are 16th in the latest BCS rankings, need to leapfrog Fresno State in the standings to earn a berth. Northern Illinois has already clinched a spot in the Mid-American Conference title game for a fourth straight year.

Things have gone much differently for Western Michigan which hopes to play spoiler in its season finale. The Broncos have just one win on the season, a 31-30 decision at one-win Massachusetts. Other than that, it has been a dismal season as Western Michigan has been outscored by an average of more than three touchdowns and ranks tied for 108th in the nation in rushing (118.3 yards).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Northern Illinois -34

ABOUT WESTERN MICHIGAN (1-10, 1-6 MAC): The Broncos haven’t beaten the Huskies since opening the 2008 MAC season with a 29-26 victory. Wide receiver Corey Davis has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season as he is 87 yards away from becoming the fourth wide receiver in MAC history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in their rookie season. Dareyon Chance had a 29-yard scoring run in the Tigers’ last loss, a 27-22 setback against Central Michigan.

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (11-0, 7-0): The Huskies rank seventh nationally in scoring (43.7 points) behind the stellar play of dual-threat quarterback Jordan Lynch. Lynch, who is gaining Heisman acclaim, has thrown 21 touchdown passes while rushing for an additional 17. Lynch scored three times on the ground as Northern Illinois fended off a pesky upset bid by Toledo a week ago in a 35-17 victory.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Northern Illinois has seven wins by double figures.

2. Western Michigan leads the series 23-15.

3. Northern Illinois lost to Florida State 31-10 in the Orange Bowl last season.

PREDICTION: Northern Illinois 45, Western Michigan 10