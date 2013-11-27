No. 20 Northern Illinois 33, Western Michigan 14: Jordan Lynch boosted his Heisman Trophy resume by rushing for a record 321 yards and three touchdowns, and the Huskies kept their BCS bowl hopes alive with an easy win over the Broncos.

Lynch scored on runs of 29, 36 and 37 yards as Northern Illinois (12-0, 8-0) won its 25th straight Mid-American Conference game. Lynch, who has 1,755 rushing yards on the season, broke his own FBS record for rushing yards by a quarterback, averaging nearly 12 yards on his 27 carries.

Zach Terrell threw for 139 yards, completing 13-of-26 passes for Western Michigan (1-11, 1-7) before leaving with a wrist injury in the third quarter. Dareyon Chance and Antoin Scriven scored short rushing touchdowns for the Broncos.

Lynch hit Juwan Brescacin on a 10-yard touchdown pass to cap an 80-yard drive and open the scoring late in the first quarter. Western Michigan answered on a 1-yard run by Chance before Lynch scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns from 29 yards out giving the Huskies a 14-7 lead and they never trailed again.

The Huskies’ defense did the rest, keeping the Broncos off the scoreboard until Scriven scored his first touchdown of the season from a yard out with 4:40 left. Lynch was just 5-for-17 passing on the blustery night for 39 yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Illinois has scored in 46 of the 48 quarters this season. ...The Huskies will play Bowling Green or Buffalo in the MAC title game on Dec. 6 at Detroit. ...Lynch has gone over 200 yards rushing three times and has 4,178 yards in his career.