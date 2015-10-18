Barrett helps No. 1 Ohio State blast Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett proved he is more than just a red-zone quarterback.

Barrett the past two games had been entering for starter Cardale Jones when the Buckeyes reached the red zone and was so successful doing it, that by the fourth quarter was leading the offense full time.

He drove the top-ranked Buckeyes 85 yards in eight plays for an insurance touchdown as Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-10 on Saturday night.

“I‘m trying to help the team, whether I go in in the red zone or as the starter,” Barrett said. “At the end of the day, I don’t think it really matters. I‘m going in there to do the best I can.”

Penn State (5-2, 2-1) had a chance to pull to within 24-17 after a 56-yard run by Saquon Barkley in the fourth quarter but quarterback Christian Hackenberg was sacked by Tommy Schutt for a 2-yard loss on fourth down from the Ohio State 13-yard line.

“I thought we did a good job of getting after the quarterback today,” Schutt said. “He’s a great player and really does a good job of staying in the pocket and holding onto the ball. At times we were able to get after him, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Barrett then made it 31-10 with 6:25 left on a 5-yard jump pass to Braxton Miller and later added a 6-yard scoring pass to Mike Thomas. Barrett also ran for two first-half touchdowns.

He was for 4-of-4 for 30 passing yards and had 102 yards on 11 carries and was able to freeze the defense with his dual threat abilities.

“I would say things are more active when he comes in,” Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickles said. “We just have to settle down more and play our responsibilities better but they’re definitely more dynamic with him in there.”

The Buckeyes (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten) have won 20 straight overall games and 27 consecutive conference regular-season contests.

Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and had 153 rushing yards to surpass 100 yards for the 12th straight game but was topped by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who was questionable because of a foot injury but rushed for 194 yards on 26 carries.

Hackenberg opened the third quarter with an 8-yard TD pass to DaeSean Hamilton after a 56-yarder to Chris Godwin set up the score to make it 21-10. Hackenberg was 6 of 12 for 120 yards.

“We went in the locker room and kind of regrouped,” Penn State offensive guard Brendan Mahon said. “We wanted to come out firing in the second half and we did that, but the score at the end of the night kind of told it.”

Barrett took over for Jones in the red zone and directed the Buckeyes to three touchdowns and a 21-3 halftime lead.

His second rushing touchdown of the second quarter, from 13 yards, came with three minutes left in the half.

Earlier, Elliott capped a 45-yard drive with a 10-yard run around the right end, eluding four tacklers, to give Ohio State a 14-3 lead.

Barrett took over a stagnant offense to start the second quarter just outside the red zone at the Nittany Lions’ 31 and needed four plays for the Buckeyes to go ahead 7-3 on his 5-yard run. He also rushed for 12 yards during the sequence.

Prior to the Ohio State scoring drive, the Nittany Lions had a possible 10-0 lead on a 44-yard run by Barkley negated by a holding call.

“We had some real opportunities early in the game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “The touchdown called back by penalty was significant, especially at that point. Our defense was playing well and our offense was moving the ball, but we went able to capitalize.”

A Joey Julius 33-yard field goal on the Nittany Lions first drive of the game gave them a 3-0 lead. The big play was a 45-yard catch and run by Chris Godwin.

NOTES: Ohio State wore all-black uniforms for the first time instead of the traditional scarlet and gray. ... Kickoff temperature was 42 degrees. ... Penn State has now scored first in all seven games this season and eight straight overall. ... Ohio State WR Mike Thomas’ second-quarter reception gives him catches in 23 consecutive games. ... This is the fourth straight season the teams have played at night. The 2012 and 2014 games were at Penn State.