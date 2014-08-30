FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Purdue 43, Western Michigan 34
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 30, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Purdue 43, Western Michigan 34

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: Minor editing throughout)

Purdue 43, Western Michigan 34: Raheem Mostert racked up 146 rushing yards and a touchdown as the host Boilermakers fended off the Broncos to equal their entire win total from a season ago.

Danny Etling completed 19-of-38 passes for 181 yards and a pair of scores for Purdue (1-0), which broke the game open with a pair of touchdowns less than five minutes apart in the third quarter. Akeem Hunt added 78 rushing yards and a score while Justin Sinz led the receiving corps with 65 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman Jarvion Franklin erupted for 163 rushing yards and three scores for Western Michigan (0-1), which was done in by a 5-of-14 third-down conversion rate. Zach Terrell finished with 205 passing yards and a pair of scores while Daniel Braverman led all players with 92 receiving yards.

After the Boilermakers reeled off 13 straight points at the end of the first half to take a 23-14 edge into the break, Franklin drew Western Michigan close with a 26-yard scoring run to cap the opening drive of the second half. Mostert restored the nine-point advantage with an 11-yard TD run, Etling connected with Gabe Holmes on an 8-yard scoring pass less than five minutes later and Purdue held on despite a pair of Terrell TD passes, the second coming with 8:11 left.Purdue opened the scoring near the midway point of the opening quarter as Etling connected with Sinz over the middle on play action from 11 yards out to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Franklin responded with a five-yard TD scamper - the first of his collegiate career - and put the Broncos in front on a sensational play early in the second quarter, bursting untouched up the middle and eluding a tackle downfield before just breaking the plane as he fell out of bounds for a 61-yard score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hunt iced things for Purdue, scampering 38 yards for a touchdown with 3:42 remaining. … The game served as a rematch of the 2011 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl, won 37-32 by the Boilermakers. ... Purdue finished with 226 yards on the ground after averaging a little more than 67 per game last season.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.