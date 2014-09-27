Preview: Western Michigan at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech sits at .500 after four games and coach Frank Beamer is not pleased with his Hokies heading into Saturdays game against visiting Western Michigan. The list of troubles includes penalties, turnovers and late-game gaffes which contributed to back-to-back losses to East Carolina and Georgia Tech by a combined total of 10 points. Were not a good football team right now, Beamer told reporters. Just too many penalties, too many mistakes and too much not coming up with the play. But we can be a good football team and its up to us to get there. Were not there right now.

Now comes the news that defensive tackle Luther Maddy had surgery this week to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and is expected to miss the next 2-to-4 weeks. Meanwhile, the Broncos wont be pushovers with victories over Idaho and Murray State and a nine-point loss at Purdue. Western Michigan is making strides under second-year coach P.J. Fleck, a dogged recruiter, who has the Broncos scoring at a Mid-American Conference-high 41.3 points per game.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Virginia Tech -20.5

ABOUT WESTERN MICHIGAN (2-1): Jarvion Franklin and Western Michigans running game have been impressive in averaging 277.7 yards per game which ranks 16th nationally. Franklin is averaging 6.6 yards per carry while quarterback Zach Terrell has six touchdown passes. The defensive, led by tackle Cleveland Smith, puts pressure on the quarterback and looks to continue that trend against the Hokies Michael Brewer.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (2-2): The Hokies pass-heavy offense has been inconsistent with Brewer and the run game, which managed only 127 rushing yards on 33 carries against Georgia Tech, has been disappointing. A balanced offense could help curb the turnovers and penalties which reached 12 against the Yellow Jackets. The Hokies will blitz aggressively with defensive end Dadi Nicolas and linebacker Deon Clarke rushing off the edge.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Western Michigan is 0-3 against Virginia Tech and the Broncos haven’t scored a point in the series (124-0), with the games occurring in 2001, 2002 and 2004.

2. Fleck is the youngest FBS coach at 33 years old while Virginia Techs Frank Beamer is the fifth-oldest at 67.

3. The Hokies loss to Georgia Tech was just their fifth in 27 home ACC games since joining the league in 2004.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 44, Western Michigan 24