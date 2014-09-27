(Updated: ADDS “Freshman” to lede CHANGES clause after Franklin in graph 3 REWORDS end of second sentence in graph 4)

Virginia Tech 35, Western Michigan 17: Freshman Marshawn Williams rushed for a career-high 119 yards and the Hokies rebounded from back-to-back losses with a victory over the visiting Broncos.

Virginia Tech (3-2) finished with 308 rushing yards thanks to solid efforts from Williams and Shai McKenzie, who ran for 87 yards on 18 carries. After suffering setbacks to East Carolina and Georgia Tech in consecutive weeks, the Hokies’ defense also stepped up in holding the Broncos to 19 yards rushing on 24 attempts.

Zach Terrell finished 18-of-32 for 212 yards while Daniel Braverman had eight catches for 100 yards for the Broncos (2-2). Jarvion Franklin, who entered the day as the fifth-leading rusher in the nation with 542 yards, finished with 76 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Leading 18-10 at the break, Virginia Tech pulled away in the third quarter after Isaiah Ford scored on a 7-yard reception from Michael Brewer with 5:52 left and McKenzie scored on a 4-yard run with nine seconds remaining in the quarter. Franklin’s second 1-yard TD cut the deficit to 15 with 9:06 left, but the Broncos could get no closer thereafter.

It didn’t take long for the Hokies to set the tone, as Andrew Motuapuaka recovered a Ronny Vandyke forced fumble on the opening kickoff and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown just eight seconds into the game. Following a three-and-out by Western Michigan, the snap sailed over the head of punter J. Schroeder and out of bounds for a Virginia Tech safety.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hokies CB Brandon Facyson, who has been bothered by a leg injury, did not dress for the game. … Virginia Tech’s opening score was the fastest under coach Frank Beamer. … Western Michigan’s defense held the Hokies to 43 yards of offense in the second quarter.