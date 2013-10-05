Preview: West Virginia at Baylo

A year ago, West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith threw eight touchdown passes as the host Mountaineers edged Baylor 70-63 in a dizzying shootout. Now in the NFL, Smith won’t be a factor when the 16th-ranked Bears look for revenge while kicking off their Big 12 slate against visiting West Virginia on Saturday. The competition has been far from challenging thus far, but quarterback Bryce Petty has keyed a Baylor team that leads the nation in total offense.

West Virginia stumbled out of the gate this season, but turned heads last week when it upset then-No. 11 Oklahoma State at home. Making his first start, Florida State transfer quarterback Clint Trickett threw for 309 yards as the Mountaineers rebounded from an ugly 37-0 loss at Maryland the week before. Trickett, however, injured his shoulder late in the game and is questionable for Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Baylor -27.5

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (3-2, 1-1 Big 12): While Baylor hasn’t been tested, the Mountaineers have already played two ranked teams (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State) and another that is unbeaten (Maryland). West Virginia’s defense was shredded last season, allowing an average of 38.1 points, but it is much improved in 2013 with five interceptions and 37 tackles for a loss. Last season’s game set conference records for combined points (133), total yards (1,507) and was the Mountaineers’ first ever in the Big 12.

ABOUT BAYLOR (3-0, 0-0): Baylor averages a gaudy 751.3 yards of offense and 69.7 points, but has played the likes of Wofford, Louisiana-Monroe and Buffalo. The Bears’ defense, which allowed Smith to vault into the Heisman race after throwing for 656 yards in last season’s aerial assault, has made a big improvement while allowing only 23 points thus far. Baylor has won seven straight and is 15-1 at home since 2011.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Heading into Saturday, the Bears have played just once in the last 27 days.

2. Baylor will honor and host around 3,500 fans from the community of West, Texas which saw a plant explosion kill 15 people in April.

3. West Virginia is 8-5 all time against Big 12 conference schools on the road.

PREDICTION: Baylor 45, West Virginia 28