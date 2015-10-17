Preview: West Virginia at Baylor

West Virginia is known as an offensive power, but Baylor is operating on another level on that side of the ball this season. The Mountaineers will try to find a way to slow the nation’s top offense when they visit the second-ranked Bears on Saturday.

Baylor’s total of 321 points is the most through five games since major classification began in 1937, and it is averaging over 350 yards passing (367.4) and rushing (357.6) after putting a 66-7 beating on Kansas last week. The Bears were nearly as strong on that side of the ball last season and likely would have found themselves in the four-team College Football Playoff had it not been for a 41-27 loss at West Virginia on Oct. 18. “They just did their job and we didn’t do ours,” Baylor coach Art Briles told reporters this week of that setback. “That’s what it comes down to every Saturday and we’ll have the opportunity to do our job on Saturday.” The Mountaineers are beginning a two-game stretch as tough as any team will see this season with a trip to No. 3 TCU coming up next week and need to be more careful with the football after committing a total of nine turnovers in losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

TV: Noon, ET, FOX. LINE: Baylor -21

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (3-2, 0-2 Big 12): The Mountaineers committed four turnovers – three fumbles – in a 33-26 home loss to Oklahoma State last week after giving it away five times in a 44-24 loss at Oklahoma the previous game. “We are going to keep stressing to the guys about ball security,” head coach Dana Holgorsen told reporters. “We are going to work them hard in drills, and we are going to coach them hard. I can assure that we made them understand that that loses football games.” Quarterback Skyler Howard had nine touchdowns and one interception in the first three games but watched those numbers dip to two TDs and four interceptions in Big 12 play.

ABOUT BAYLOR (5-0, 2-0): Seth Russell has thrown 22 touchdown passes in five games and leads an offense that is averaging over nine yards per play (9.09) – tops in FBS. Russell spent most of last season’s meeting on the bench behind Bryce Petty but is ready to attack the West Virginia defense this time around. ”This year, we’re just going to have to stick to our game plan, and that’s score points,” Russell told reporters. “The defense will get a lot of stops like we know they will, and we’re just going to have to put a lot of points on that board and stay focused on what we can control.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor’s average margin of victory of 42 points leads FBS.

2. The Mountaineers are 72-10 when winning the turnover battle since 2002.

3. The Bears have won 18 straight home games.

PREDICTION: Baylor 60, West Virginia 35