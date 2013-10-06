(Updated: CORRECTS 129 to 126 in 3rd graph)

No. 16 Baylor 73, West Virginia 42: Bryce Petty threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another as the Bears’ quick-strike offense was at it again by scoring 56 points in the first half on the way to an easy win over the visiting Mountaineers in their Big 12 opener.

Albeit untested, the Bears entered the game leading the nation in total offense and further distanced themselves from the field amassing a school-record 864 total yards. Petty finished 17-of-25 through the air for 347 yards as Baylor avenged last year’s memorable 70-63 defeat which saw then-Mountaineer quarterback Geno Smith throw eight touchdown passes.

Lache Seastrunk (15 carries, 172 yards) and Glasco Martin both scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Bears (4-0, 1-0 Big 12), who have scored at least 69 points in every game this season. Shock Linwood rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown and the Bears had an awe-inspiring 468 rushing yards.

Clint Trickett, nursing a shoulder injury, was 9-for-28 passing for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception for West Virginia (3-3, 1-2). Paul Millard tossed a pair of scoring passes in relief of Trickett, including a 43-yarder to Ronald Carswell.

Petty opened the scoring by hitting Antwan Goodley on a 61-yard pass 40 seconds into the contest. West Virginia tied the game when Karl Joseph recovered a fumbled punt in the end zone but Baylor scored 35 consecutive points, including an 80-yard run by Seastrunk and a 47-yard pass from Petty to Tevin Reese to take a 42-7 lead with 7:30 to play in the second quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor has broken its school record for total yards each of the past three games. ... West Virginia’s Darwin Cook snared his team-leading fourth interception of the season in the fourth quarter and later scored on a lateral following a teammate’s interception as the Mountaineers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. ... Baylor entered the game allowing 7.7 points per game and has not had a three-and-out on offense all season.