Preview: West Virginia at Kansas

West Virginia looks to bounce back from its heartbreaking loss to Texas when it visits Kansas on Saturday. The Mountaineers blew a 10-point lead in the third quarter and went on to lose 47-40 in overtime. Coach Dana Holgorsen insisted he would not let the demoralizing loss affect his team’s preparations for the Jayhawks. “Our guys fought hard and that was the most disappointed locker room I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “We’ve got our hands full, we need to move forward.”

Kansas continued its downward spiral with a 42-6 loss to Oklahoma State, which was the Jayhawks’ sixth straight setback. Coach Charlie Weis looks to snap the school’s 27-game Big 12 losing streak and pick up his first conference win since taking the helm. Kansas has been outscored 136-33 in its last three games but does have two home wins under its belt and will feel it has a puncher’s chance of pulling off the upset.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports Net. LINE: West Virginia -6.5

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (4-6, 2-5 Big 12): The Mountaineers have played two overtime games in a row, beating Texas Christian 30-27 before losing to Texas. Quarterback Clint Trickett (head) was injured on the second possession of the game against the Longhorns and was replaced by Paul Millard, who went 16-of-32 for 259 yards and one touchdown. Charles Sims scored three touchdowns last week to increase his tally to 10 on the season.

ABOUT KANSAS (2-7, 0-6 Big 12): The Jayhawks have only managed to surpass 20 points in a game once this season and that came in the first week against FCS foe South Dakota. Trevor Pardula leads the Big 12 and is tied for fifth nationally in punting average at 45.4 yards per punt. Jake Heaps is 107-for-213 with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. West Virginia is 2-0 all-time against Kansas and heads to Lawrence for the first-time ever.

2. The Mountaineers have lost three Big 12 games by 10 points or less.

3. Kansas is averaging just 15.9 points per game, which is 116th out of 123 teams in the FBS.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 27, Kansas 10