Kansas 31, West Virginia 19: James Sims rushed for a career-high 211 yards and three touchdowns as the host Jayhawks defeated the Mountaineers.

Freshman Montell Cozart finished 5-of-12 and accounted for 121 total yards in his first ever start for Kansas (3-7, 1-6 Big 12). Brandon Bourbon added a touchdown for the Jayhawks, who snapped a 27-game conference losing streak.

Paul Millard threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns for West Virginia (4-7, 2-6), which suffered its first ever loss to Kansas. Charles Sims added two touchdowns and Kevin White chipped in with a score in a losing cause.

West Virginia opened the scoring when Charles Sims hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass before Kansas replied with a 25-yard field goal by Ron Doherty. James Sims then scored two straight touchdowns, including a 68-yard run that gave the Jayhawks a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Kansas extended its lead to 17 when James Sims rushed for his third touchdown of the game early in the third quarter. Kansas then pulled away for good when Bourbon made it 31-7 with a 1-yard plunge, and the Jayhawks went on to hand coach Charlie Weis the first Big 12 win of his career.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas RB James Sims posted his 14th career 100-yard game, which is a school record. … West Virginia QB Clint Trickett sat out the game with a head injury. … The Jayhawks rushed for a season-high 315 yards.