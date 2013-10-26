Preview: West Virginia at Kansas State

Kansas State looks to snap a frustrating three-game losing streak and get into the win column in the Big 12 when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday. Following a 10-point loss at Texas, Kansas State lost fourth-quarter leads against nationally ranked opponents Oklahoma State and Baylor before getting a bye week to recover. With Texas Tech and Oklahoma on the upcoming slate, the Wildcats will be hoping to take advantage of a Mountaineers squad that has allowed 110 points in its last two games.

West Virginia was able to topple Oklahoma State in September before surrendering 73 points in a blowout loss at Baylor and, like Kansas State, losing a late lead last week at home against Texas Tech, which won 37-27. The Mountaineers have allowed 809 passing yards during the two-game skid against high-powered passing attacks, but will be facing a Wildcats unit that continues to do most of its damage on the ground. Daniel Sams, one half of Kansas State’s two-quarterback system, ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears.

TV: 3:45 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1. LINE: Kansas State -10

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (3-4, 1-3 Big 12): Junior quarterback Clint Trickett has been up and down in his three straight starts under center, completing less than half his passes and and throwing three interceptions. He was a bit better against the Red Raiders, in part because of support from a solid running attack that produced 183 yards and a pair of scores, both by Dreamius Smith. The Mountaineers have been outscored 126-49 in going 0-3 on the road.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-4, 0-3): The Wildcats failed on a pair of two-point conversions in the third quarter and missed a field goal in the fourth in the loss to Baylor. They hope to achieve more balance on the offensive side of the football with the returns of wideouts Tramaine Thompson and Tyler Lockett. “In some of the tendencies that people keep track of, perhaps not,” head coach Bill Snyder said at his weekly news conference when asked if the team is close to achieving offensive balance. “But overall probably a little closer.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the first ever meeting between the teams at Kansas State. The Wildcats have won two of three previous encounters at West Virginia.

2. The Mountaineers rank third nationally in net punting. Kansas State ranks first in the country with an average of 24.7 yards per punt return.

3. Including the Wildcats, West Virginia’s final five opponents are a combined 4-12 in league play.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 35, West Virginia 27