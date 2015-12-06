FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas State 24, West Virginia 23
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 6, 2015 / 1:53 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas State 24, West Virginia 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Receiver Cody Cook stepped in at quarterback to spark two second-half scoring drives before Morgan Burns’ 97-yard kick return lifted Kansas State to a 24-23 comeback win over West Virginia on Saturday at Manhattan, Kan.

Wendell Smallwood ran for 141 yards for the Mountaineers (7-5, 4-5 Big 12), who led 13-3 at halftime and seemed on its way to winning eight regular-season games for the first time since joining the Big 12.

But Kansas State State (6-6, 3-6) rallied behind Cook, who replaced the injured Joe Hubener by running for a 1-yard score and throwing a 77-yard touchdown to Deante Burns. The Wildcats clinched bowl eligibility with the win.

West Virginia led 23-17 early in the fourth quarter on Smallwood’s 14-yard rushing touchdown until Burns matched the Big 12 record with his fourth kick-return score of the season.

Mountaineers quarterback Skyler Howard threw for 281 yards but was stopped on a fourth-and-1 keeper at midfield with 2:28 left.

Cook was 4-of-12 passing for 121 yards and put the game away with a 14-yard, third-down completion to Burns. Kansas State’s Jordan Thompson had 127 receiving yards and Jovon Durante caught a 24-yard touchdown for Mountaineers, whose four-game win streak was snapped.

Hubener, victimized on first-half interceptions by linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Daryl Worley, finished 6 of 19 passing for 85 yards. He twisted his right knee on the first play of the third quarter.

West Virginia’s Josh Lambert kicked first-half field goals of 40 and 19 yards and added a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.