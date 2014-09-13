Preview: West Virginia at Maryland

Maryland attempts to open with three victories for the second consecutive season when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday in the 51st meeting between the programs. The Terrapins recorded 52 points in their first game before grinding out a 24-17 win at South Florida last week despite coughing up the ball six times -and need a strong effort against West Virginia’s productive offense. The Mountaineers gave No. 2 Alabama quite a tussle in their opener and boast 999 yards in two games.

Quarterback Clint Trickett has thrown for 713 yards and completed 75.3 percent of his passes without an interception for West Virginia, which lost 37-0 to the Terrapins in Baltimore last season. Maryland should test the Mountaineers after allowing 315 total yards through the air while picking off three passes in the first two contests. Terrapins quarterback C.J. Brown must recover from his two interceptions at South Florida and has a big-time target in Stefon Diggs.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Maryland -3.5

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (1-1): Senior Kevin White has stepped up with two 100-yard receiving days, including an impressive nine catches for 143 against Alabama. Fellow receivers Mario Alford and Jordan Thompson have added 10 receptions each early on, but the Mountaineers must get more from a running game that has averaged only 3.7 yards per carry. Safety Karl Joseph has 20 tackles (nine solo) to lead the way for a defense which shut out Towson 54-0 last week.

ABOUT MARYLAND (2-0): Diggs reached 100 career receptions with seven against South Florida and has grabbed at least one in all 20 games he has played. Brown, who owns seven 100-yard rushing games, had 61 yards and three scores against James Madison but finished with minus-three yards on 10 carries versus South Florida. Running backs Wes Brown (142 yards) and Brandon Ross (111) have each averaged at least five yards a carry while the Terrapins’ defense has permitted opponents only 3.01 per rushing attempt.

EXTRA POINTS

1. West Virginia leads the all-time series 26-22-2 and had won seven straight before last season’s defeat.

2. Maryland is 17-of-32 in third-down conversions and has converted both opportunities on fourth down.

3. The Mountaineers are 5-1 against Big Ten teams this decade – 3-1 under current coach Dana Holgorsen.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 31, Maryland 24