West Virginia 40, Maryland 37: Clint Trickett threw for a career-high 511 yards and Josh Lambert booted a 47-yard field goal on the game’s final play as the visiting Mountaineers outlasted the Terrapins.

Trickett completed 37-of-49 passes and threw four touchdowns, including a pair to Mario Alford, while driving West Virginia 65 yards in 13 plays to set up the winning kick. Kevin White caught 13 passes for 216 yards and a score and Alford grabbed 11 for 131 while the Mountaineers (2-1) received 98 yards rushing and a touchdown from Rushel Shell.

Quarterback C.J. Brown went 19-of-35 through the air for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran for 161 more, including a score, for Maryland (2-1). Stefon Diggs caught five passes for 127 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins, who forced four turnovers and received a 69-yard punt return for a score by William Likely.

Trickett threw three touchdown passes in the first half, including a 36-yard strike down the left sideline to Alford with 6:09 left in the second quarter for 28-6 lead. The Terrapins battled back within 28-20 at halftime as Brown connected with Diggs for a 77-yard TD and backup Caleb Rowe hit Jacquille Veii for a 26-yard score with 40 seconds remaining.

Brown rumbled 75 yards for a touchdown 14 seconds into the second half, but a safety on a blocked punt was followed by Trickett’s 11-yard TD pass to Daikiel Shorts and the Mountaineers led by 10. A fumbled punt set up Brad Craddock’s third field goal, though, and Likely’s 69-yard punt return tied the game at 37 with 9:43 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Trickett’s 511 passing yards are the second-most in the program’s history behind Geno Smith’s 656 against Baylor in 2012. … Maryland was without its leading tackler, LB L.A. Goree, due to a back injury. … West Virginia leads the all-time series 27-22-2 and has won eight of the last nine meetings.