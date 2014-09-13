FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Virginia 40, Maryland 37
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 13, 2014 / 8:13 PM / 3 years ago

West Virginia 40, Maryland 37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

West Virginia 40, Maryland 37: Clint Trickett threw for a career-high 511 yards and Josh Lambert booted a 47-yard field goal on the game’s final play as the visiting Mountaineers outlasted the Terrapins.

Trickett completed 37-of-49 passes and threw four touchdowns, including a pair to Mario Alford, while driving West Virginia 65 yards in 13 plays to set up the winning kick. Kevin White caught 13 passes for 216 yards and a score and Alford grabbed 11 for 131 while the Mountaineers (2-1) received 98 yards rushing and a touchdown from Rushel Shell.

Quarterback C.J. Brown went 19-of-35 through the air for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran for 161 more, including a score, for Maryland (2-1). Stefon Diggs caught five passes for 127 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins, who forced four turnovers and received a 69-yard punt return for a score by William Likely.

Trickett threw three touchdown passes in the first half, including a 36-yard strike down the left sideline to Alford with 6:09 left in the second quarter for 28-6 lead. The Terrapins battled back within 28-20 at halftime as Brown connected with Diggs for a 77-yard TD and backup Caleb Rowe hit Jacquille Veii for a 26-yard score with 40 seconds remaining.

Brown rumbled 75 yards for a touchdown 14 seconds into the second half, but a safety on a blocked punt was followed by Trickett’s 11-yard TD pass to Daikiel Shorts and the Mountaineers led by 10. A fumbled punt set up Brad Craddock’s third field goal, though, and Likely’s 69-yard punt return tied the game at 37 with 9:43 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Trickett’s 511 passing yards are the second-most in the program’s history behind Geno Smith’s 656 against Baylor in 2012. … Maryland was without its leading tackler, LB L.A. Goree, due to a back injury. … West Virginia leads the all-time series 27-22-2 and has won eight of the last nine meetings.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.