Preview: West Virginia at Oklahoma

No. 21 West Virginia, which moved into the rankings for the first time this season after an impressive 45-6 dismantling of Maryland, hits the road for the first time this season when it travels to No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference opener for both schools. Although both teams are known better for their high-powered offenses, its the Mountaineers’ defense that has raised eyebrows so far during a 3-0 start.

West Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense (7.7 points per game), interceptions (nine), turnover margin (plus-3.3) and fourth down defense (0-for-7). No doubt part of the reason for those glowing stats could be a non-conference schedule that included wins over Georgia Southern (44-0) of the Sun Belt and a FCS school, Liberty (44-17). But the Mountaineers erased any doubt that their defense is for real with the blowout win over a respectable Big Ten team in Maryland, holding the Terrapins to 326 total yards, including just three yards passing and 80 total yards while building a 38-0 halftime lead. “I know our guys are looking forward to getting there,” West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said of an even bigger test, playing an Oklahoma squad that is averaging 41.3 points on the road.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oklahoma -7

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (3-0): Junior QB Skyler Howard, who will be making only his sixth college start after taking over late in the 2014 season, has drawn high marks for his poise and leadership and ranks No. 4 nationally in pass efficiency (193.6) while leading the Big 12 in completion percentage (69.0). In seven career games, Howard has thrown 17 touchdowns while being intercepted just once and has also rushed for 228 yards on 55 attempts. Junior Wendall Smallwood ranks third in the Big 12 in rushing (331 yards, four TDs) while senior SS Karl Joseph, a returning all-Big 12 pick, anchors the defense and is tied for the NCAA lead for interceptions with four.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (3-0): Junior QB Baker Mayfield, a transfer from Texas Tech who was the 2013 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, has been outstanding in his first year starting for the Sooners, ranking third in the nation in total offense (400.3), second in points responsible for per game (28.0) and seventh in passing yards (354.0). His supporting cast, which includes RB Samaje Perine, who led the Big 12 in rushing (1,721 yards) and rushing TDs (21) last year as a freshman, and senior WR Sterling Shepard (165 career catches, 17 career TDs), also isn’t too shabby. The defense is paced by a veteran linebacker unit led by junior Dominique Alexander, who leads the Big 12 in tackles (10.7 per game), and senior Eric Striker, who owns the school record for sacks by a linebacker (16).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Perine rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns to lead Oklahoma to a 45-33 victory over the Mountaineers last year in Morgantown, WV.

2. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Mayfield is the first FBS player since at least 2000 with three or more passing TDs and one or more rushing TD in each of his team’s first three games of a season.

3. Brian “The Boz” Bosworth, a two-time All-American at Oklahoma who will be inducted into College Football’s Hall of Fame in December, will be honored between the first and second quarters.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 31, West Virginia 24