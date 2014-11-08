Texas 33, West Virginia 16

Texas 33, No. 25 West Virginia 16: Johnathan Gray ran for 101 yards and three touchdowns and the host Longhorns dominated the potent Mountaineers attack for their first two-game winning streak of the season.

Malcolm Brown helped out a 227-yard rushing attack for Texas (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) with 90 yards on the ground and Tyrone Swoopes threw for 124 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Defensive end Cedric Reed had a safety and a forced fumble on two late sacks as the Longhorns ended West Virginia’s eight-game streak of scoring at least 30 points.

Clint Trickett completed 36-of-49 passes for 248 yards with one interception as the Mountaineers (6-4, 4-3) dropped their second straight since a four-game winning streak. Dreamius Smith and Wendell Smallwood each had a rushing score as part of a late comeback attempt that fell short.

The Longhorns’ first possession was an 11-play, 90-yard drive that resulted in Swoopes’ 2-yard TD pass to Geoff Swaim but West Virginia answered moments later with a field goal. The rest of the first half was all Texas, as Gray had scoring runs of 39 and 2 yards less than three minutes apart in the second quarter to help the hosts seize a 24-3 halftime lead.

Smith scampered in for a 9-yard TD on West Virginia’s fourth play of the final quarter to get within 24-10 but Reed sacked Trickett in the end zone for a safety with 10:36 left and then forced a fumble with another sack near the midway point of the fourth. The Mountaineers recovered to get within 26-16 on Smallwood’s 3-yard scoring run with 6:38 to go before failing to convert a fourth-down try on their next possession and watching Gray ice it with a 15-yard TD with 3:06 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Trickett became the third West Virginia passer to go over 3,000 in a season, joining Marc Bulger and Geno Smith. ... The Longhorns outgained the Mountaineers on the ground by a 172-48 margin in the first half. ... Mountaineers K Josh Lambert missed two of his three field-goal tries.