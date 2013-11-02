Preview: West Virginia at Texas Christian

Two proud programs that are struggling with the transition to the Big 12 square off Saturday when West Virginia visits Texas Christian. Both squads are just 5-9 in conference games since joining the league in 2012 and the Mountaineers are in danger of failing to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2001. The Horned Frogs need a victory to prevent the first three-game losing streak of coach Gary Patterson’s 13 seasons at the school.

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen was been vocal about how tough a task it has been to join a more-competitive conference. “I think it’s going to take a couple years for everyone to truly understand the magnitude of the Big 12 – our coaches and players included,” Holgorsen said early this week. The Horned Frogs were used to beating up on conference mates before making the jump and have averaged just 11 points in their four Big 12 losses this season.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: TCU -13.5.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (3-5, 1-4 Big 12): The Mountaineers lost a lot of firepower from last season’s squad – namely quarterback Geno Smith and receivers Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey – and haven’t come close to duplicating their success with the offense averaging just 22.9 points. Junior quarterback Clint Trickett has started the past four games but has just three touchdown passes and a porous 49.7 completion rate and was pulled in favor of junior Paul Millard in last Saturday’s loss. Senior running back Charles Sims (600 rushing yards, 33 receptions) is the only offensive skill player performing at a high level, while senior safety Darwin Cook (51 tackles, four interceptions) and junior weak-side linebacker Jared Barber (51 tackles) are the top defensive players.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (3-5, 1-4 Big 12): Senior quarterback Casey Pachall came on in relief in his first appearance since breaking his non-throwing arm on Sept. 7 in last Saturday’s 30-7 loss to Texas and was just 13-of-34 for 139 yards and one interception. The Horned Frogs rank just 114th in total offense (319.8) and have just one more offensive touchdown (19) than turnovers (18). The defense leads the Big 12 in sacks (24) and interceptions (15) with the standouts including sophomore safety Chris Hackett (52 tackles, three interceptions), senior All-American cornerback Jason Verrett (14 passes defensed, including two interceptions) and sophomore defensive end Terrell Lathan (four sacks).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Horned Frogs edged West Virginia 39-38 in double overtime last season.

2. TCU features a stellar kickoff returner in sophomore B.J. Catalon, who averages 27.2 yards and had a 100-yard score against LSU.

3. The Mountaineers lead the Big 12 with 11 fumble recoveries, tied for third nationally.

PREDICTION: TCU 17, West Virginia 13