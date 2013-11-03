(Updated: CORRECTS “Jared” to “Jaden” in 3rd graph)

West Virginia 30, Texas Christian 27 (OT): Josh Lambert kicked a 34-yard yard field goal in overtime – his third of the game – as the Mountaineers defeated the host Horned Frogs in Big 12 play.

Charles Sims scored two touchdowns and rushed for a season-high 154 yards and Clint Trickett passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns as West Virginia (4-5, 2-4) halted a three-game skid. Cody Clay also had a scoring reception and the Mountaineers forced four turnovers.

Casey Pachall was 40-of-58 passing for 394 yards and three touchdowns for TCU (3-6, 1-5) but also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Pachall rallied the Horned Frogs to 10 points over the final 3:01 of regulation with Jaden Oberkrom booting the tying 45-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.

West Virginia trailed by 14 points early in the second quarter and was still down 17-13 early in the final quarter when Ishmael Banks intercepted Pachall to set up Trickett’s 11-yard scoring pass to Clay. On TCU’s next possession, Pachall fumbled when sacked by Will Clarke and Darwin Cook recovered at the Horned Frogs’ 17-yard line to set up a 13-yard passing score to Sims that gave the Mountaineers a 27-17 lead.

David Porter caught a 3-yard scoring pass – his second of the game – to get TCU back within three before Pachall completed three consecutive passes for first downs on the final drive of regulation to set up Oberkrom’s tying kick. Oberkrom was wide left from 62 yards on the Horned Frogs’ overtime possession before Lambert ended the contest with a kick through the center of the uprights.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Josh Doctson caught a 10-yard scoring pass in the first half as TCU took a 17-10 lead into the break. … Sims, who scored on a 31-yard run in the second quarter, added three receptions for 35 yards. … Pachall started for the first time since breaking his non-throwing arm against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 7.