Alabama gets back to basics, beats Wisconsin

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Alabama took a step toward regaining an identity that coach Nick Saban talked about all offseason.

Third-ranked Alabama broke the game open in the second half with 21 points and began the season with a 35-17 victory over No. 20 Wisconsin on Saturday night. And the Crimson Tide did it with its running game, a staple of Saban’s teams during the championship seasons.

Crimson Tide tailback Derrick Henry carried the load with 147 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Henry’s day was over in the third quarter once Alabama ran went up by 25 points.

Wisconsin running back Corey Clement never got started. Clement totaled 16 yards on eight carries.

”We kind of dominated the line of scrimmage; were able to stop their run,“ Saban said. ”I thought we played really well defensively. Didn’t get the turnovers like we wanted. Never got off the field -- always on third down -- like we wanted.

“But I thought our guys really competed and played hard. I was really proud of the way we came out, especially in the second half on both sides of the ball and kind of dominated the game. I thought that was a big difference in the game.”

Jake Coker started at quarterback for Alabama and played the entire first half and the majority of the third quarter. He finished 16-for-22 for 219 yards and a touchdown -- a 17-yard strike to Robert Foster.

Coker was replaced by Cooper Bateman with a minute remaining in the third quarter.

“You look at both of those guys, Jake and Cooper both, they did a great job,” Tide center Ryan Kelly said. “Jake came out and had poise. He was in a replacement role last year, and I think he showed a lot of people what he’s got tonight.”

Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave completed 14 of 16 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in the first half but cooled off and finished with 228 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

“I love the way he competed, and I thought he did some good things,” said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. “I think he was seeing the field well. A couple throws, they did a nice job. And the windows closed pretty quick with this group. I thought he was decisive.”

Alabama scored 14 points in the third quarter on Henry runs. His 56-yard touchdown was the longest in the seven-year history of the Advocare Classic.

Henry later scored on a 2-yard run to make it 28-7 before Wisconsin added a field goal.

In the fourth quarter, Alabama running back Kenyan Drake broke away for a 43-yard touchdown. He was bottled up at the line of scrimmage but spun away from two defenders and sprinted for the score.

Stave’s second touchdown pass of the game was a 3-yarder to Robert Wheelwright. Stave also threw his first interception in the fourth quarter on a ball that was picked off by Tide safety Eddie Jackson.

“It was a very talented and well-coached Alabama team,” Chryst said. “They made more plays and were the better team tonight.”

The first half lived up to the hype of a top-20 matchup to kick off the season.

Both teams did some good things, showing poise on offense and not breaking down too much on defense. But the Crimson Tide was slightly better, taking a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Wisconsin had a chance to add points at the end of the half but missed a 34-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Coker, a fifth-year senior, led two scoring drives in the first half, finishing 10 of 13 for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Coker’s touchdown pass went to Foster for 17 yards. It was Foster’s first touchdown of his Alabama career.

Alabama’s other score came in the first quarter on a 37-yard burst up the field by Henry, who went untouched to give the Tide the early lead. Henry had 75 yards and a score on nine first-half carries.

Wisconsin responded quickly as Stave led a nine-play, 63-yard drive that covered 4:24. The drive was capped on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Stave to Alex Erickson.

Clement gained just 15 yards on seven carries in the first half.

NOTES: Wisconsin S Michael Caputo left the game in the first half. Caputo was ruled out with a head injury. ... Jake Coker started the game at quarterback for Alabama and played all of the first half and much of the third quarter. He was replaced late in the third quarter by sophomore Cooper Bateman. ... Wisconsin RB Corey Clement left the game with a left groin injury. ... With the win, Alabama moved to 6-0 in season-opening games at neutral sites against ranked opponents.