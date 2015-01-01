Gordon, Wisconsin run past Auburn in Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. -- Melvin Gordon and the Wisconsin Badgers saw a successful regular season come to a disappointing and emotional end last month. Given one more chance, Gordon delivered a much more satisfying conclusion.

Wisconsin’s star running back rushed for three touchdowns and an Outback Bowl-record 251 yards, kicker Rafael Gaglianone hit a 25-yard field goal to open overtime and the Badgers beat the Auburn Tigers 34-31 in the Outback Bowl on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium.

Wisconsin’s defense held its ground and forced Auburn’s Daniel Carlson to attempt a 45-yard field goal in overtime. The kick bounced off the right post, sparking a frenzied celebration near the north end zone.

Meanwhile, in the stands, the fans chanted “MEL-VIN GOR-DON!”

The Heisman Trophy runner-up led them to victory after a disappointing 76-yard outing in Wisconsin’s 59-0 blowout loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

Gordon finished the year with 2,587 rushing yards, second to only Barry Sanders (2,628) for the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision season rushing record.

“That product we put on the field against Ohio State wasn’t us,” Gordon said. “We wanted to come out here and show the world that we’re better than that. ... We came out here and did our thing.”

And they chanted “BAR-RY! BAR-RY!”

That was for Barry Alvarez, Wisconsin’s athletic director and winningest coach, who once again took the field after Gary Andersen’s departure to Oregon State.

Alvarez, who will return to his athletic director duties with Paul Chryst set to take over as Wisconsin’s head coach, received a Gatorade shower from his players afterward.

“I’ve had a couple of those, and I like them,” Alvarez said. “It’s a little uncomfortable afterward, but I like them.”

No. 18 Wisconsin (11-3) piled up 400 yards on the ground, setting an Outback Bowl record.

No. 19 Auburn (8-5) carried a 14-7 lead into halftime. That’s when Gordon took over.

The redshirt junior ran for three touchdowns after halftime, the second a highlight-reel 53-yard scamper in which he stiff-armed an Auburn defender for 10 yards as he pushed into the end zone.

Gordon said he felt like he owed his coach and teammates a victory. The last time Alvarez came out of retirement to coach, Wisconsin lost the 2013 Rose Bowl to Stanford. The Badgers hadn’t won a bowl game since 2009.

“It means a lot,” Gordon said. “We’ve been through so much as a team. It feels good to leave as winners and have our seniors leave out as winners as well.”

But Auburn nearly thwarted Wisconsin’s feel-good story, as running back Cameron Artis-Payne -- who totaled 126 yards and two touchdowns -- plunged into the end zone from 2 yards with 2:55 left to play, giving Auburn a three-point lead.

Wisconsin marched 64 yards down the field as the clock wound down, converting on a critical fourth-and-5 to eventually set up Gaglianone’s tying 29-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining.

Gaglianone connected again in overtime and Auburn’s offense couldn’t respond.

The Tigers lost three yards on three plays, including an unusual double-pass call. Out came Carlson, who hit a career-long 51-yarder earlier. But this kick was just off.

“I told him to keep his head up,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s a great kicker, and he’ll have his day. He’ll win games for us in the future.”

That sent Auburn to its fourth loss in five games to end the season. The Tigers had been ranked in the top five before their season-ending skid.

“Obviously, we’re extremely disappointed, but we got beat by a good Wisconsin team. It came down to the end,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We just didn’t make the plays to win the game at the end. They did. You’ve got to give them credit for that.”

But what comes next for Alvarez? After a rewarding victory, would the legendary Wisconsin coach consider coming back for one more final act?

“That’s it. No mas,” Alvarez said, smiling. “Felt good. It felt good.”

NOTES: Wisconsin C Dan Voltz (lower left leg fracture) was driven off the field on a medical cart near the end of the first quarter and did not return. ... Auburn players wore No. 31 on their helmets Thursday in memory of Jakell Mitchell, a redshirt freshman who was shot and killed last month. ... Former Florida head coach Will Muschamp, recently hired as Auburn’s defensive coordinator, was seen on the field before the game and in the box wearing a headset during the game. Malzahn said Muschamp was observing but not participating, and he was looking forward to having Muschamp on his staff. “It’s a good thing we hired the best defensive coordinator in college football, and he’ll get it corrected,” Malzahn said.