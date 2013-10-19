Preview: Wisconsin at Illinois

Wisconsin tries to beat Illinois for the eighth time in nine tries when the Badgers visit Champaign, Ill., for a Big Ten Leaders Division game on Saturday night. Wisconsin pounded Northwestern 35-6 last week and boasts a rushing attack that ranks fifth nationally (298.2 yards per game) and leads the nation with 7.1 yards per carry. The defense has embraced coach Gary Andersen’s 3-4 scheme and gives up 13.2 points per game, which ranks fifth nationally.

Illinois had an off week to prepare but it might not be enough given the state of the defense, which yields nearly 200 rushing yards per game and ranks 11th in the conference overall. Illinois has given up more than 500 yards twice already. The offense, however, is clicking under new coordinator Bill Cubit, who has transformed senior quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase into the second-most efficient passer in the Big Ten.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Wisconsin – 13.5

ABOUT WISCONSIN (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten): The Badgers could be without star receiver Jared Abbrederis, who was averaging nearly six catches and 108 receiving yards per game before suffering a head injury against Northwestern. Sophomore running back Melvin Gordon leads the Big Ten in rushing and ranks No. 3 nationally at 145 yards per game. The offense has 12 plays of at least 50 yards, second in the nation behind Baylor’s 15.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-2, 0-1 Big Ten): Sophomore running back Josh Ferguson ranks third in the Big Ten in yards from scrimmage with 654 (310 rushing, 344 receiving) after he erupted for 196 combined yards in the loss at Nebraska. Scheelhaase has thrown 12 touchdowns against four interceptions after throwing four touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. Illinois is trying to snap a 15-game Big Ten losing streak, which is tied for seventh-longest in conference history.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The all-time series is tied 36-36-7.

2. Wisconsin is one of two teams (Florida State) to rank in the top 10 in total offense and total defense. The Badgers are ninth in total offense, fifth in total defense.

3. Wisconsin is 6-2 in its last eight trips to Memorial Stadium. This is the first-ever night meeting.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 38, Illinois 23