Preview: Wisconsin at Illinois

Wisconsin looks to beat Illinois for the sixth consecutive time when it travels to Champaign on Saturday. The Badgers have dominated the series in the last decade, winning nine of the last 10 meetings, including the last three games by an average margin of 17 points.

Wisconsin is ranked third nationally in total defense and its dominance was on full display by holding Purdue to just 191 total yards en route to a comfortable 24-7 victory last Saturday. The Fighting Illini failed to build on their dramatic win over Nebraska in Week 5 as they dropped a 29-20 decision to 13th-ranked Iowa. Illinois hasn’t beaten Wisconsin since Oct, 6, 2007 but is 8-2 all time against the Badgers on Homecoming, and it hopes the dynamic duo of quarterback Wes Lunt and wide receiver Geronimo Allison can help the Fighting Illini stay perfect at Memorial Stadium. “It’s Homecoming, so we’re looking forward to a lot of people coming back to see what we’re all about,” Illinois interim coach Bill Cubit told reporters. “There’s excitement out there.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Wisconsin -7

ABOUT WISCONSIN (5-2, 2-1 Big Ten): Running back Corey Clement dressed for the first time since missing the previous five games with a sports hernia, but did not see any action versus the Boilermakers, and it remains to be seen whether he will play on Saturday. “I‘m not really pressing anything by saying I want to play,” Clement told reporters. “That can only be determined when I wake up on Saturday morning.” Center Dan Voltz is expected to return to the lineup after missing the win over Purdue with an elbow injury, while cornerback Derrick Tindal has recovered from a bruised right knee and will also be available.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (4-2, 1-1): Senior running back Josh Ferguson, who has rushed for 381 yards and three touchdowns, sat out the loss to Iowa with a shoulder injury and is likely to miss his second straight game. “Josh is very questionable and I think it’s week-to-week,” Cubit told reporters. “Let’s just get him healthy so that way when he gets back he feels 100 percent or close to it, so he can just go out there and play.” The Fighting Illini will honour Hall of Fame halfback Red Grange - who was known as the Galloping Ghost - by wearing their alternate ‘Gray Ghost’ uniforms on Saturday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin has won four of the last five road games in the series.

2. Allison leads the Big Ten with 6.7 receptions per game.

3. Badgers LB Joe Schobert is ranked second nationally with 9.5 sacks.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 21, Illinois 17