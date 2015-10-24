Wisconsin 24, Illinois 13

Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston led the visiting Badgers to a 24-13 victory over Big Ten rival Illinois on Saturday.

Houston completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns to help improve Wisconsin’s record to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Houston, who overcame two interceptions, put the game out of reach for Illinois with a 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Alex Erickson with 9:42 remaining. The Badgers took their 24-13 lead after the 13-play, 65-yard scoring drive that took 7:39.

Wisconsin dominated the time of possession, having the ball for 40:09, compared to 19:51 for Illinois. The Badgers had 23 first downs, while the Fighting Illini (4-3, 1-2) had 15.

Erickson led the Badgers in both rushing and receiving. He caught 10 passes for 96 yards and ran for 81 yards on four carries.

Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt completed 22 of 43 passes for 278 yards, but he did not connect on a touchdown. He had no help from the Fighting Illini’s running game, which mustered just 55 yards on 13 attempts.

Illinois was just 3 of 12 on third-down conversions.