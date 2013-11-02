Preview: Wisconsin at Iowa

Melvin Gordon once appeared headed to Iowa but instead will wear a large target on his back when No. 23 Wisconsin visits the Hawkeyes on Saturday. The Badgers’ sophomore star, who ranks fifth nationally with 1,012 rushing yards, verbally committed to Iowa as a highly sought prep star before reversing course and signing a letter of intent with his home-state Badgers. “To let (Iowa) know that I didn’t want to go there and I wanted to commit to Wisconsin was tough,” Gordon said earlier this week.

Gordon is averaging a spectacular 9.5 yards per carry while teaming with senior James White (672 yards, 6.2 average) to fuel a rushing attack that ranks eighth nationally at 296.9 yards per game. The Badgers have won two straight games and had their second bye in four weeks last weekend. Iowa recorded a 17-10 overtime victory over Northwestern last Saturday after suffering consecutive losses to Michigan State and Ohio State. The Hawkeyes’ three defeats - Northern Illinois is the other team that beat them - are to teams with a combined 23-1 record.

TV: Noon ET, ABC, ESPN2. LINE: Wisconsin -9.5

ABOUT WISCONSIN (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten): The bye week was timely for defensive leader Chris Borland, as it has given the linebacker added time to recover from a hamstring injury suffered on Oct. 19. Coach Gary Andersen said Borland, who has a team-best 57 tackles, would have been unable to play if the Badgers had a game last weekend. “I think he’ll get back as fast and as soon as he can,” said Andersen, “but I’m very optimistic that he’ll play in the game.” While the running game fuels the offense, quarterback Joel Stave (1,486 yards, 13 touchdowns) is clicking well with receiver Jared Abbrederis, who has 43 receptions for 752 yards and five scores.

ABOUT IOWA (5-3, 2-2 Big Ten): Middle linebacker James Morris is coming off a superb performance in which he had eight tackles, two sacks and recovered a fumble against Northwestern. Morris has 64 tackles - second on the squad behind the 79 of weak-side linebacker Anthony Hitchens - and ranks eighth in school history with 357 in his career. “He’s unbelievable in terms of his preparation away from the field, away from the building,” coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s a great leader, just a great role model to be on the football team.” Iowa averages 27.4 points per game with quarterback Jake Rudock (1,616 yards, 12 touchdowns) and running back Mark Weisman (732 yards) leading the way.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The long-time rivals haven’t played since 2010 due to the Big Ten division split. The series is tied at 42-42-2.

2. Wisconsin is tied for sixth nationally in scoring defense (15.9) and ranks sixth in total defense (285.0), while Iowa is 12th in both scoring defense (18.1) and total defense (320.5).

3. The Badgers are 13-0 when White rushes for 100 or more yards.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 26, Iowa 21