Preview: Wisconsin at Iowa

Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon looks to follow up his record-breaking performance when the Badgers visit Iowa on Saturday for a critical Big Ten contest. Gordon rushed for a major-conference NCAA single-game record 408 yards as Wisconsin routed Nebraska 59-24 last week for its fifth consecutive win, moving closer to clinching a spot in the conference championship game. Iowa can still claim a share of the Big Ten West title with victories over the Badgers and Nebraska.

Gordon leads the nation with 1,909 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns while pushing his name into the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. The Hawkeyes rank sixth in the Big Ten in rushing defense while giving up 147.8 yards per game. Wisconsin has averaged 44 points during its winning streak and has been just as solid on the other side of the ball while leading the nation in total defense (244 yards per game).

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Wisconsin –9.5

ABOUT WISCONSIN (8-2, 5-1 Big Ten): Gordon has rushed for at least 100 yards in eight straight contests and is 91 from becoming the 17th player in FBS history to rush for 2,000 in a single season. The Badgers are also getting better play at quarterback as Joel Stave boasts five touchdown passes and just one interception in the last four contests. Wisconsin is third in the nation in scoring defense (15.3) and has recorded 32 sacks – led by linebackers Vince Biegel (6.5) and Derek Landisch (6.0).

ABOUT IOWA (7-3, 4-2): The Hawkeyes rebounded from an embarrassing 51-14 loss at Minnesota by limiting Illinois to 88 yards rushing in a 30-14 victory last Saturday. Quarterback Jake Rudock has completed 63.9 percent of his passes with 12 TDs and four interceptions while running back Mark Weisman has rushed for 676 yards – 134 last week -- and scored 14 times. Kevonte Martin-Manley has registered 39 receptions to lead four with at least 30 while 18 different players have at least one catch.

1. Gordon is 201 yards from breaking former Wisconsin standout Ron Dayne’s Big Ten single-season rushing record.

2. Iowa has scored 30 or more points in four Big Ten games for the first time since 2005 and has not accomplished the feat in at least five league games since 2002.

3. The Badgers have won four of the last six meetings and lead the all-time series 43-42-2.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 35, Iowa 21