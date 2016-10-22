Preview: Wisconsin at Iowa

Wisconsin only dropped two spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll despite a pair of losses this month and the 10th-ranked Badgers will try to end their slide when they visit rejuvenated Iowa in a Big Ten clash on Saturday. Wisconsin dropped a 14-7 decision at Michigan on Oct. 1 and came up short at home against No. 2 Ohio State 30-23 last week, but has six straight games against Big Ten West opponents left.

“I think it’s good to see that we still have everything we want in front of us and, you know, it helps us focus week to week because if we win these games – especially this week – it will help us down the road,” Badgers freshman quarterback Alex Hornibrook told reporters. Iowa has turned things around with consecutive road victories over Minnesota and Purdue, showing improvement on both sides of the ball. Senior LeShun Daniels Jr. and junior Akrum Wadley became the first pair of Hawkeyes to rush for at least 100 yards in the same game since 2008 as Iowa defeated Purdue 49-35 last week. The Boilermakers were held to 14 points until six minutes into the fourth quarter during that game after the Hawkeyes shut down Minnesota 14-7 on the road the previous week.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Wisconsin –3.5

ABOUT WISCONSIN (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten): The Badgers rolled up 236 yards on the ground against Ohio State last week as senior Corey Clement recorded a season-high 164 to push his total to 483 in five games. Hornibrook finished with a career-high 214 yards passing versus the Buckeyes as well and owns a touchdown pass in five straight games, but could be without senior receiver Robert Wheelwright (leg). Junior Jazz Peavy is the top target for the Badgers with 21 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns while junior tight end Troy Fumagalli notched seven of his team-high 23 catches last week.

ABOUT IOWA (5-2, 3-1): Wadley (592 yards) and Daniels (589) are both among the top five in the Big Ten in rushing while combining for 14 touchdowns to lead the Hawkeyes’ ground attack. That has been a welcome development after losing top receiver Matt VandeBerg for the season due to injury, and it has given senior quarterback C.J. Beathard some breathing room. Beathard is completing 60.1 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns through the air and senior Riley McCarron has stepped up to catch 18 balls over the last three games, but tight end George Kittle (arm) is questionable for Saturday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Badgers lead the all-time series 44-43-2, including wins in three of the last four meetings for the Heartland Trophy.

2. The Hawkeyes are tied for fifth in the nation in red zone offense, posting points in 23 of 24 opportunities (.958).

3. Wisconsin senior LB Vince Biegel, who has missed the last two games due to foot surgery, has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday.

PREDICTION: Iowa 27, Wisconsin 24