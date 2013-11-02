No. 23 Wisconsin 28, Iowa 9: Joel Stave tossed two touchdowns passes while the Badgers didn’t allow a touchdown to defeat the host Hawkeyes in Big Ten play.

Jacob Pedersen and Jared Abbrederis recorded scoring receptions, and James White rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as Wisconsin (6-2, 4-1) won its third consecutive game. Darius Hillary had a key interception and the Badgers held the Hawkeyes (5-4, 2-3) to 4-of-18 on third-down conversions.

Mike Meyer kicked field goals of 28, 22 and 29 yards for Iowa’s offensive production. Jake Rudock was 12-of-24 passing for 109 yards and the costly pick before leaving with a knee injury.

Pedersen’s 44-yard touchdown grab with 1:49 left in the first half gave the Badgers a 7-6 halftime lead. Wisconsin added a touchdown when Hillary intercepted Rudock at the Iowa 20-yard line and Stave connected with Abbrederis on the next play to make it an eight-point game.

Meyer’s 29-yard field goal with 38 seconds left in the third quarter pulled the Hawkeyes within 14-9. Pat Muldoon picked off a deflected pass by C.J. Beathard at the Iowa 25 with 7:43 left to set up White’s 11-yard scoring run with 6:29 to play, and the senior added a 2-yard scoring run with 1:35 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wisconsin LB Casey Borland, the team’s leading tackler, missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. … Beathard, the grandson of former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, was 4-for-16 for 70 yards after replacing Rudock. … White, who leads all active FBS players with 41 rushing touchdowns, turned in the 14th 100-yard outing of his career.