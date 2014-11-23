No. 15 Wisconsin 26, Iowa 24: Melvin Gordon ran for 200 yards to become the 17th FBS player to record 2,000 in a season and scored a pair of touchdowns as the visiting Badgers held off the Hawkeyes in Big Ten play.

Gordon, who also equaled the Big Ten record with 2,109 yards, ran the ball 31 times as Wisconsin (9-2, 6-1 Big Ten) won its sixth consecutive game. Joel Stave completed 11-of-14 passes for 139 yards and Gordon caught four of them for 64 yards, including one for 35 on the decisive drive.

Jake Rudock went 20-of-30 through the air for 311 yards and a pair of scores to go along with a rushing touchdown for Iowa (7-4, 4-3), which has lost two of its last three. Kevonte Martin-Manley and Jake Duzey caught TD passes and Tevaun Smith gained 78 yards on four receptions for the Hawkeyes.

Gordon’s 88-yard run set up a field goal for a 16-point Wisconsin lead, but Rudock connected with Martin-Manley for a 20-yard scoring strike and Iowa was within 19-11 after a two-point conversion late in the third. Rudock capped a six-play drive on a 3-yard run with 11:10 to go, but the Hawkeyes failed to tie it with another conversion.

The Badgers responded with a seven-play drive that ended with Gordon scampering 23 yards to push the lead to 26-17. Iowa had an answer when Rudock found Duzey for a 9-yard scoring strike with 5:01 to go before Wisconsin was able run out the clock with a big 12-yard run by Stave on third down to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gordon has rushed for at least 100 yards in nine straight games and tied fellow Wisconsin RB Ron Dayne’s Big Ten single-season record (2,109). … Iowa RB Mark Weisman was held to 44 yards on 12 carries as the Hawkeyes were outgained 266-101 on the ground. … Backup QB Tanner McEvoy ran 45 yards for his sixth touchdown of the season in the second quarter as Wisconsin built a 16-3 halftime lead.