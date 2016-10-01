Preview: Wisconsin at Michigan

Fifth-ranked Michigan hosts No. 8 Wisconsin for the first time since 2010 in a battle of Big Ten unbeatens on Saturday. The Wolverines rushed for 326 yards and six touchdowns in the 49-10 thrashing of Penn State last week and have scored at least 45 points in each of their first four games, but will face their biggest test of the season against Wisconsin, which is ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense (11.8).

Michigan has won nine of its last 10 games dating back to last season and hopes to notch its first victory over a top-10 opponent since beating Wisconsin 27-25 on Sept. 27, 2008. The Badgers are in a confident mood after going on the road and knocking off then eighth-ranked Michigan State 30-6 in Week 4. Wisconsin has beaten two top-10 teams in a season for the first time since 1964, while extending its road-winning streak to a program-best eight games but are still considered double-digit underdogs in Ann Arbor. "We play with a chip on our shoulder and it shows on Saturday," Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel told reporters. "We'll have people continue to overlook us and that's fine as we're going to continue to go out there and prove people wrong."

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan -10.5

ABOUT WISCONSIN (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten): Freshman quarterback Alex Hornibrook showed veteran poise in his first career start, throwing for 195 yards and a touchdown to lead the Badgers past Michigan State. T.J. Watt, who is the brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week after registering six tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks against the Spartans. Offensive lineman Brett Connors will make his second straight start after an impressive performance last week while left guard Jon Dietzen (right leg) and kicker Rafael Gaglianone (back) are listed as questionable after missing the victory against Michigan State.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (4-0, 1-0): The Wolverines' running back by committee approach paid off as Karan Higdon rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns while De'Veon Smith (107), Ty Isaac (74) and Chris Evans (56) all added a TD apiece last week. Senior cornerback Jeremy Clark will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter against Penn State. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed he's "hopeful" that nose tackle Bryan Mone, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since the opening week, will return in time to face the Badgers while freshman defensive backs Lavert Hill and David Long are expected to see more meaningful snaps in Clark's absence.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has dropped 11 consecutive games against top-10 opponents.

2. Wisconsin has given up 17 points or fewer in all four games this season.

3. The Wolverines lead the country in tackles per loss with 45.

PREDICTION: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 13