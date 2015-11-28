Preview: Wisconsin at Minnesota

The most-played rivalry in college football has been incredibly one-sided of late, but Minnesota has plenty of motivation this year to try to turn that around. The host Golden Gophers on Saturday look to snap an 11-game losing streak against long-time rival Wisconsin and gain bowl eligibility, which would be a nice way to cap an emotional season.

“I mean, it’s more than just two schools playing for each other,” Gophers defensive end Theiren Cockran told reporters. “It’s basically like two states going head-to-head. It’s just a great rivalry, and it’s a pleasure to be a part of it, at the end of the day.” Cockran will be among several seniors honored on Senior Day, with former head coach Jerry Kill - who resigned in October due to health reasons - in attendance to see if Minnesota can become bowl-eligible for the fourth straight season. The Badgers should be pretty motivated, too, after a heartbreaking 13-7 loss to Northwestern last weekend that featured a controversial goal-line stand by the Wildcats in the closing seconds. Wisconsin’s FBS-leading scoring defense (12.5 points) will be taking on the 13th-ranked offense (22.7) in the Big Ten.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Wisconsin -2.5

ABOUT WISCONSIN (8-3, 5-2 Big 10): Quarterback Joel Stave, who was knocked out of the Northwestern game on the final drive, has been undergoing concussion protocol and is expected to start the final regular-season game of a spotty career. He has thrown five interceptions in the last three games and 20 (compared to 19 touchdowns) over the past two seasons. Stave’s 29 career wins is fourth among active FBS quarterbacks and one behind the school record held by Brooks Bollinger (1999-2002).

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-6, 2-5): The Gophers followed up a four-game slide against tough opponents with a 32-23 win over Illinois last week, getting great production from some of the many freshmen that have been forced to step in due to injuries. Shannon Brooks ran for 174 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in the win, and he ranks third among Big 10 running backs in yards per carry (6.4) behind a revamped offensive line. “We’ve got to be able to run the ball,” interim coach Tracy Claeys told reporters. “Like I say, (offensive line coach Matt Limegrover has) done a good job up front with those kids, and hopefully we can be solid this week.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Badgers WR Alex Erickson needs 142 receiving yards to become the fourth player in school history to record 1,000 in a season.

2. Gophers QB Mitch Leidner has thrown one interception in 129 pass attempts over a four-game span.

3. Since 1948, the teams have been playing for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 20, Minnesota 16