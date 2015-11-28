Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 21

Running back Dare Ogunbowale rushed 33 times for 155 yards and a touchdown to lead Wisconsin to a 31-21 victory over Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Ogunbowale had already surpassed his career high before halftime, rushing for 131 yards during the first half. His 18-yard touchdown run off the right side gave Wisconsin a 28-14 lead heading into the break.

Wisconsin rolled up 259 yards on the ground while limiting Minnesota’s rushing attack to 53 yards on 18 carries.

Running back Taiwan Deal added a pair of scoring runs and 90 yards on 22 carries for Wisconsin, which won Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the 12th consecutive year. Minnesota has not beaten the Badgers since 2003.

Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner completed 16 of 37 for 223 yards and a touchdown. He was also intercepted three times as Minnesota finished the regular season with five wins, its fewest since winning three in 2011.

Minnesota grabbed the early lead on an interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun on Wisconsin’s first play from scrimmage.

The Badgers countered with a pair of long touchdown drives, almost entirely on the ground. Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave had 25 yards passing in the first half and finished 9 of 17 for 79 yards and an interception.