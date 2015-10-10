FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 21
October 10, 2015

Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rafael Gaglianone made 46-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 23-21 in a back-and-forth contest at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Gaglianone had missed a 39-yard attempt with 1:26 remaining when he hit the right upright. But Wisconsin, with all three timeouts remaining, forced a three-and-out and regained possession with 1:03 remaining and drove to the Nebraska 28-yard line to set up the winning kick.

Wisconsin (4-2, 1-1 Big Ten) defeated Nebraska for the fourth time in five meetings since the Huskers joined the conference in 2011.

Nebraska (2-4, 0-2) is off to its worst start since 1959. The Cornhuskers have lost on the game’s final play, in overtime, and last week with 10 seconds remaining when it surrendered the winning-touchdown at Illinois.

Senior fullback Andy Janovich busted a 55-yard touchdown run with 3:38 remaining to give Nebraska a 21-20 lead.

Janovich scored on a third-and-1 dive play, shook off an early tackle attempt and ran the rest of the way untouched to send the sellout crowd into a frenzy. It was his second carry of the game.

Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave was 25-of-50 passing for 322 yards and a touchdown. He had completions of 10, 24 and 9 yards on an 11-play, 84-yard scoring drive that running back Alec Ingold capped with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 17-14 lead with 10:08 remaining.

Gaglianone also kicked field goals of 45 and 42 yards, the second coming with 6:17 remaining to push Wisconsin’s lead to 20-14.

Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong directed two second-quarter touchdown drives, helping Nebraska to a 14-7 halftime lead.

