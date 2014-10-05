Igwebuike, Northwestern pick off Wisconsin

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Northwestern couldn’t slow down vaunted Wisconsin running back Gordon Melvin on Saturday, but Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike found a way to stop the Badgers cold.

Igwebuike had three critical interceptions, including a pick with 18 seconds to play that sealed a 20-14 Big Ten upset victory over No. 17 Wisconsin at wet, windy Ryan Field.

“Melvin ends up being Melvin,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said of the junior, who ran 27 times for 259 yards. “He’s a heck of a football player and they got us on a couple of runs that we fit wrong and didn’t tackle. But we found a way to win.”

Igwebuike, a redshirt freshman, also had a pair of end zone interceptions, including one with 5:55 left. He became the first Northwestern player with three interceptions since Neil Little had three against Indiana in 1973.

“I think Godwin’s play is a continuation of how he played on the road last week,” Fitzgerald said. “He is a really, really talented young man.”

Northwestern (3-2, 2-0 Big Ten) won for the third straight time and beat Wisconsin (3-2, 0-1) for the fourth straight time in Evanston, dating to 1999.

Northwestern freshman running back Justin Jackson ran 33 times for 162 yards, quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 15 of 29 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown to super back Dan Vitale, and wide receiver Miles Shuler rushed for another score.

Jack Mitchell added two field goals.

Gordon was the principal element of a Wisconsin ground attack that collected 284 yards -- about 60 below the team average.

Wisconsin coach Gary Anderson pulled starting quarterback Tanner McEvoy late in the first half for backup Joel Stave, who completed just 8 of 19 passes for 114 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

“I felt like we needed to find a spark,” Anderson said. “Looking for a spark, that’s why we made the change. ... (But) it wasn’t necessarily just the quarterback production. It was the offense as a whole.”

Northwestern salvaged a sputtering first-quarter drive with Mitchell’s 22-yard field goal with 4:27 left.

The Wildcats made it 10-0 with 3:38 left in the half as Siemian found Vitale in the back of the end zone with a 5-yard TD pass that capped an 80-yard drive.

Early in the second half, Gordon ignited the Badgers with a 61-yard rush to the Northwestern 14. Six plays later, Gordon scored on a second-effort, 2-yard run to trim the deficit to 10-7.

Northwestern linebacker Jimmy Hall picked off Stave’s pass with 7:05 left in the third at the Wisconsin 16. On the next play, Shuler scored on a 16-yard reverse as Northwestern restored a 10-point advantage at 17-7.

Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone missed a 50-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter, and Northwestern marched 63 yards in 11 plays for another 22-yard field goal by Mitchell. That gave the Wildcats a 20-7 lead with 14:14 left.

Stave found wide receiver Kenzel Doe for a 19-yard touchdown pass to complete a 22-second drive as Wisconsin closed the gap to 20-14 with 4:16 left.

But the Wildcats chewed up enough time to leave the Badgers on their own 20 with just 33 seconds left and no timeouts. Stave’s second-down pass was picked off by Igwebuike with 18 seconds left.

“We’ll come back,” Anderson said. “We’ll bounce back and we’re going to find a way to make it a good football team and hopefully continue our way to be a great football team as the year goes on.”

NOTES: Wisconsin was the final West Division team to open Big Ten play and has league games the rest of the way, including next Saturday’s home clash against Illinois. ... RB Melvin Gordon’s 70 first-quarter yards made him the 11th player in Wisconsin history to top 3,000 yards. He went over the 100-yard mark in the first half and finished the game with a career-high 259 yards on 27 carries. It was his 14th career 100-yard rushing game. ... Northwestern RB Justin Jackson rushed for 162 yards, well above his team-leading 58.5-yard average. ... Along with three interceptions, S Godwin Igwebuike’s also notched a career-high eight tackles, including seven solo stops. ... The Wildcats travel to Minnesota next Saturday to continue a run of six straight Big Ten games before it steps outside the league for a Nov. 15 game at Notre Dame.