Ohio State makes statement in rout of Wisconsin

INDIANAPOLIS -- The notion Ohio State was somehow less qualified for a berth in the College Football Playoff because of the absence of star quarterback J.T. Barrett was rendered moot by the presence of sudden sensation Cardale Jones.

Starting because of Barrett’s ankle injury, the Buckeyes’ No. 3 quarterback shredded Wisconsin’s defense, completing 12 of 17 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ohio State to a 59-0 devastation of the Badgers in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ohio State (12-1) entered the game fifth in the CFP rankings but looked every bit a national championship contender in dominating No. 13 Wisconsin (10-3).

“I don’t think there’s any doubt we’re one of the top four teams in America,” Ohio State Urban Meyer said.

The Buckeyes created four turnovers and shut down Heisman Trophy candidate Melvin Gordon in the process. Gordon, the nation’s leading rusher, was held to 76 yards on 26 carries, his second-lowest output of the season.

Related Coverage Preview: Wisconsin at Ohio State

Gordon failed to produce at least one rush of 20 or more yards for the first time all year. He also lost a fumble deep in Wisconsin territory that was recovered by defensive end Joey Bosa and returned four yards for a touchdown that capped Ohio State’s 38-0 first half.

“I don’t think they brought anything surprising,” said Gordon, who managed just 74 yards against Ohio State in the previous meeting last September. “When it came down to it, we just wasn’t playing Wisconsin football. Just one of those days. We’ve just got to get back together, get to work and get ready for the bowl game.”

Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott broke Gordon’s record for rushing yards in the championship game with 227 on 20 carries, including two touchdowns.

Buckeyes wide receiver Devin Smith also set a title game record for receiving yards (137) and tied a mark with three touchdown receptions.

The Buckeyes won their 11th consecutive game, but whether it was enough for them to be included in the four-team playoff remains to be seen. Each of the teams ranked ahead of Ohio State (Alabama, Oregon, TCU and Florida State) won Saturday.

Jones was nearly flawless in the first half, completing 10 of 13 throws for 211 yards and touchdown passes of 44 yards and 39 yards to Smith as the Buckeyes scored more points in the first 30 minutes than Wisconsin had allowed in any game in the past three seasons.

It actually could have been worse for the staggered Badgers. Two of Jones’ three incompletions were overthrows of wide-open receivers heading into the end zone.

Jones and Smith also hooked up on a 42-yard touchdown with 9:24 left in the third quarter that pushed the score to 45-0. Running back Curtis Samuel rushed for Ohio State’s final two scores.

“It was a huge statement (to the CFP selection committee) I think because we played a great, great team, the No. 2 defense in the country, put up 52 (offensive) points on them,” Jones said. “And then the best running back in the country, we held him.”

Wisconsin entered the game ranked second nationally in total defense (260.3 yards) and fourth in scoring defense (16.8), but Ohio State racked up 558 yards in a thoroughly dominating performance.

”Completely uncharacteristic of our defense,“ said Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen. ”I thought they played hard, didn’t see any loafs, didn’t see any quit, saw an offensive line that blocked us up really good at the point of attack, saw some talented players making some plays.

“We better figure out what went wrong tonight because this league’s getting better and better and better and we’ve got to find a way to chase those guys that beat us tonight.”

NOTES: Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott’s 81-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was his longest gain of the season and the longest rushing score in championship game history. ... Ohio State players wore helmet stickers with the No. 53, a tribute to former teammate Kosta Karageorge, and team captain Michael Bennett switched from his usual 63 jersey to wear Karageorge’s former number. The senior defensive lineman was found dead last Sunday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was laid to rest Wednesday, with the Buckeyes attending the funeral. ... Wisconsin lost starting C Dan Voltz (ankle) on the first play of the team’s second offensive series. LG Dallas Lewallen shifted to center, with Ray Ball moving in at left guard. ... Badgers NG Konrad Zagzebski limped out late in the first half. ... Ohio State CB Armani Reeves was shaken up on the final play of the first half. ... Attendance was 60,229, more than 6,000 shy of a sellout.