Preview: Wisconsin at Purdue

Wisconsin controls its own destiny for a spot in the Big Ten championship game and a possible College Football Playoff berth, needing only to get through its last two regular-season games unscathed. The sixth-ranked Badgers will get their final road test of the regular season when they visit last-place Purdue on Saturday.

The Big Ten placed four teams in the top eight of the CFP rankings released Tuesday night, and No. 7 Wisconsin's only losses were 14-7 at No. 3 Michigan on Oct. 1 and 30-23 in overtime at home to No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 15. "You just try to take a step forward," Badgers coach Paul Chryst told reporters after a 48-3 drubbing of Illinois last weekend. "And who you play, when you play them, all those are different. And the things that we can control, those are what you try to focus on." The Boilermakers' lone conference win was a 34-31 overtime triumph at Illinois on Oct. 8, and they since dropped five straight while allowing an average of 45.4 points. "This is not what the Purdue football program should be, and we certainly have not gotten it done in our own stadium," Boilermakers interim coach Gerad Parker told reporters after a 45-17 home loss to Northwestern last weekend. "It's something that will continue to be addressed by me, and we will find ways to finish this thing out."

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Wisconsin -27.5

ABOUT WISCONSIN (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten): Of the four Big Ten teams in the top eight of the CFP rankings, Wisconsin in the only one in the West Division and as such already has a clear path to the Big Ten title game if it can make it past Purdue and Minnesota. The Badgers survived three straight tight games before finally putting their best offensive conference game together behind 363 rushing yards against Illinois. Corey Clement led the way with 123 yards and three touchdowns and went over 100 for the fourth time in the last five games.

ABOUT PURDUE (3-7, 1-6): The Boilermakers were only down 14-10 at halftime last week before surrendering 31 points after the break in another blowout loss which dropped the team to 119th out of 128 FBS teams in scoring defense (38.4 points). Purdue surrenders an average of 248.8 yards on the ground after allowing Northwestern to rumble for 253 last week, putting more pressure on quarterback David Blough and the offense. Blough owns 16 interceptions this season and was picked off three times last week before being replaced by freshman Elijah Sindelar, who went 8-of-15 for 80 yards and an interception.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The last time Purdue won more than one Big Ten game in a season was 2012, when a three-game winning streak to end the campaign left it at 3-5.

2. Badgers RB Dare Ogunbowale ran for 103 yards on seven carries last week and is averaging 11.2 yards per carry in the last three contests.

3. Wisconsin took the last 10 in the series, including a 24-7 triumph last season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 51, Purdue 14